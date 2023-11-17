RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


PM condemns civilian deaths in Israel-Hamas war
November 17, 2023  11:15
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condemned the deaths of civilians in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and highlighted the urgent need for unity and cooperation among the Global South in the face of escalating challenges rising in West Asia due to the conflict.

Speaking at the e inaugural session of the 2nd Voice of Global South Summit, PM Modi emphasised India's unwavering stance against violence and terrorism, including the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel. The Prime Minister underscored the importance of exercising restraint and prioritising dialogue as the cornerstones of conflict resolution.
