Myanmar refugees in Mizoram: Want to go back but...





The refugees said while they are longing to return to their native village, they are scared to do so in the face of the ongoing clashes.





Speaking to ANI, Vanlalruata, a resident of Chin State of Myanmar who is sheltered along with his family at the Bethel refugee camp in Zokhawthar, said the situation back home continues to be grave and they are spending anxious days amid the prevailing disquiet and violence.





"We want to go back but are too scared to do so. We don't know when the situation will return to normal. We have found refuge here (Zokhawthar) for the time being. The Mizoram government and the YMA (Young Mizo Association, an NGO) have helped us and arranged for us to camp here. We are very thankful to them," Vanlalruata told ANI.





He added that several houses in his village in Chin State were burnt down while still more were ransacked and damaged."While some among us have returned to the village (in Chin State), some others came back here as they have lost everything they had back home. We don't know what's in store for us in the days ahead," Vanlalruata added.





About 500 Myanmarese refugees are currently sheltered at the Bethel refugee camp and 170 of them are children.





Some said they have been sheltered in the refugee camps over the last two years.





Thanlianchhiari, a woman refugee from Chin State who is also taking shelter at the Bethel refugee camp, told ANI, "We want to go to our own village but the current situation in Myanmar is too volatile. We have lost our homes and have to rebuild from scratch. We are praying for the restoration of peace in our homeland at the earliest." -- ANI

Amid the clashes between the ruling military and anti-junta protesters in Myanmar, scores of refugees, who crossed over into India fleeing the violence, have found temporary refuge in the Zokhawthar area of Mizoram's Champhai district.