Muizzu takes office as the new Maldivian president





The eighth President of the Republic (of Maldives) Mohammed Muizzu was sworn in as President today, local media said.





Chief Justice Muthasim Adnan administered the oath of office to Muizzu, 45.





At the ceremony, Hussain Mohamed Latheef also took oath as the vice president of the Maldives.





Apart from Rijiju, the ceremony was well attended by several leaders from South Asia, diplomats, and even some former presidents from all over the world.





The ceremony was attended by former president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih of the outgoing administration. Muizzu, a close associate of former Maldives President Abdulla Yameen who forged close ties with China during his Presidency from 2013 to 2018, defeated India-friendly incumbent Solih in the presidential runoff held in September. -- PTI

