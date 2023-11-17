RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


MP polls: Voting ends at 6 pm; those still in queue will be allowed to vote
November 17, 2023  19:32
File image
Voting for 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh ended at 6 pm on Friday, though those persons still in queue would be allowed to exercise their franchise, an official said. 

A total of 2,533 candidates are in the fray, among them heavyweights like Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Congress' state unit president Kamal Nath, as well as several Union ministers and Lok Sabha MPs. 

"Though voting ended at 6pm, it will continue for some more time for people who are still in queue," the official said. 

Polling was held from 7 am to 6 pm in all assembly segments except in Baihar, Lanjhi and Paraswada seats in Balaghat district, 55 booths in Mandla district's Bichhiya and Mandla seats and 40 polling stations in Dindori district, all of which are Naxalite affected. 

The voting time in these booths was between 7am to 3pm, the official said. -- PTI
