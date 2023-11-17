Modi urges MP, Chhattisgarh voters to use their franchise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged voters in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to use their franchise as the two states went to polls.

On Friday, polling began for all seats in Madhya Pradesh and 70 of 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh in the second and final phase of the election in the state.

Modi on X urged the Chhattisgarh voters to use their franchise, saying every vote is valuable for democracy.

In a message to Madhya Pradesh voters, he expressed confidence that voters across the state will cast their ballots and add to the "brightness of this festival of democracy."

The prime minister extended his greetings to the first-time voters. -- PTI