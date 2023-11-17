Maratha quota: 14-year-old girl ends life in Jalna

Maratha quota: 14-year-old girl ends life in JalnaNovember 17, 2023 23:25
A 14-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Jalna in Maharashtra reportedly seeking reservation for the Maratha community, a police official said on Friday.
She hanged herself in a room in her house in Someshwar area on Thursday and left behind a chit in which she had purportedly written that the Maratha community must get quota and that "my words must not go waste", the official said.
"The girl was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Police came to know about the incident on Friday morning," he added.
An accidental death report has been registered at Limbgaon police station and further probe was underway, he said. -- PTI
