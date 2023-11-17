Maha BJP chief meets ex-minister Pankaja Munde





Bawankule posted pictures of his visit to the home of Pankaja Munde, the daughter of BJP stalwart late Gopinath Munde, social media site X.





Beed Lok Sabha member Pritam Munde, sister of Pankaja Munde, was also present during the meeting.





Bawankule described the visit as a courtesy call to greet the Mundes on Diwali.





"Apart from savouring on Diwali delicacies, we had a good discussion on various issues," said the state BJP president without elaborating.





Pankaja Munde, a prominent OBC face of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra, was the rural development minister in the Devendra Fadnavis government (2014 to 2019).





However, she was defeated in her home constituency Parli in Beed district by her estranged cousin Dhananjay Munde, who is from the NCP (Ajit Pawar group), in the October 2019 assembly polls.





Dhananjay Munde joined the Shiv Sena-BJP ruling coalition along with Ajit Pawar on July 2 and is now a minister in the Eknath Shinde government. -- PTI

