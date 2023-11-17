LeT terrorists gunned down in Kulgam encounter





According to Kashmir police, the operation is in its final stages and the area is being sanitised.





"Day 2: Five terrorists neutralized by Kulgam Police, Army, and CRPF. Incriminating materials were recovered. Operation in the final stage; area being sanitized," read a post on the official X handle of Kashmir Zone Police.





However, the operation is still in progress, sources informed. The police, earlier, confirmed that the exchange of heavy fire between the security forces and the terrorists from across the border was still ongoing.





The encounter broke out on Thursday afternoon at the Samno pocket of the DH Pora area of Kulgam district, according to Jammu & Kashmir Police. The joint operation against the terrorists involves the Army's 34 Rashtriya Riffles, 9 Para (elite special forces unit), police, and the CRPF. -- ANI

Five Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists have been gunned down in the ongoing firefight with security forces in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Police said on Friday.