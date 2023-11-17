RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Internet, phone networks collapse in Gaza
November 17, 2023  10:06
Israeli troops inside Gaza. Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
Israeli troops inside Gaza. Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
Internet and telephone services collapsed across the Gaza Strip on Thursday for lack of fuel, the main Palestinian provider said, bringing a potentially long-term blackout of communications as Israel signalled its offensive against Hamas could next target the south, where most of the population has taken refuge. 

 Israeli troops for a second day searched Shifa Hospital in the north for traces of Hamas. They displayed what they said were a tunnel entrance and weapons found in a truck inside the compound. But the military has yet to release evidence of a central Hamas command center that Israel has said is concealed beneath the complex. 

Hamas and staff at the hospital, Gaza's largest, deny the allegations. The military said it found the body of one of the hostages abducted by Hamas, 65-year-old Yehudit Weiss, in a building adjacent to Shifa, where it said it also found assault rifles and rocket-propelled grenades. It did not give the cause of her death.


« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Only 253 Women Contesting MP Polls
Only 253 Women Contesting MP Polls

The polling for 230 seats for Madhya Pradesh and 70 seats in the second phase of Chhattisgarh will be held on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Australia's Road To The World Cup Final
Australia's Road To The World Cup Final

After losing the first two games, Australia won the next eight games.

Kashmir Turns Orange
Kashmir Turns Orange

As winter approaches, the days get shorter and it's the time when the Kashmir Valley turns orange-red.

Why Is Rajinikanth Selling Tea In Kerala?
Why Is Rajinikanth Selling Tea In Kerala?

Meet Sudhakar Prabhu, who has become an overnight Internet sensation.

What Brought About South Africa's Downfall
What Brought About South Africa's Downfall

A place in the ICC ODI World Cup final once again eluded the South Africans as they went down to Australia by three wickets.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances