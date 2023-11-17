RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India, Australia set to hold '2+2' ministerial dialogue next week
November 17, 2023  17:47
File image
File image
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Defence Minister Richard Marles are set to visit India to take part in the two-plus-two ministerial dialogue on Monday that is likely to focus on further shoring up strategic ties between the two countries, people familiar with the matter said. 

It is learnt that Marles, who is also Australia's deputy prime minister, and Wong may watch the Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday. 

There is no official announcement on the '2+2' dialogue or the planned visit to India by Wong and Marles. 

The people cited above said the two sides are expected to focus extensively on further ramping up the overall defence and security ties and boost strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region in the "2+2" ministerial dialogue. 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation at the talks. -- PTI
