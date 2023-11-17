RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
HC quashes Haryana law on 75pc jobs for locals
November 17, 2023  22:00
Haryana CM ML Khattar
Haryana CM ML Khattar
In a setback to the Haryana government, the Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday quashed a state government law that provided 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs to the residents of the state. 

The verdict was pronounced by Justices G S Sandhawalia and Harpreet Kaur Jeewan. 

Senior advocate Akshay Bhan, one of the counsels for the petitioners, said the bench quashed the complete act. 

He said the petitioners argued that the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 violated Articles 14 and 19 of the Constitution. 

"...we are of the considered opinion that the writ petitions are liable to be allowed and The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 is held to be unconstitutional and violative of Part III of the Constitution of India and is accordingly held ultravires and the same is ineffective from the date it came into force," according to the court order. 

The court had admitted multiple petitions against the implementation of the act that provided 75 per cent reservation in jobs in the private sector to candidates from the state. 

It came into effect from January 15, 2022. 

It covered jobs offering a maximum gross monthly salary or wages upto Rs 30,000.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

World Cup Final: 'India hold an edge in bowling department'
World Cup Final: 'India hold an edge in bowling department'

With pacer Mohammed Shami in menacing form, India holds the edge in the bowling department against Australia, reckons batting great Gundappa Viswanath, who wants skipper Rohit Sharma to convert his aggressive starts to a big hundred in...

After Lingayat party chief, BJP picks Vokkaliga as leader of opposition
After Lingayat party chief, BJP picks Vokkaliga as leader of opposition

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP national general Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam, BJP state unit president B Y Vijayendra, and former chief ministers B S Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai were among those present at the...

WC Final: Modi's presence, air-show, grand function and 1.4 billion fans
WC Final: Modi's presence, air-show, grand function and 1.4 billion fans

When Kapil's Devils won the World Cup in 1983, cricket was still one of the sports in India and a champion team needed a true blue cricket fan Lata Mangeshkar to hold a concert so that each member could earn Rs 1 lakh.

NHRC orders Manipur govt to pay Rs 10 lakh to kin of killed in 4 weeks
NHRC orders Manipur govt to pay Rs 10 lakh to kin of killed in 4 weeks

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday said it has asked Manipur government to pay Rs 10 lakh compensation each within four weeks to the next of kin of all the people who died in ethnic clashes since May.

42% OBC quota in panchayats if Cong comes to power: Rahul in T'gana
42% OBC quota in panchayats if Cong comes to power: Rahul in T'gana

This will pave the way for emergence of 24,000 new panchayat-level leaders in Telangana, he said.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances