Hamas tunnel uncovered under Shifa Hospital: IDF





It further said that a large amount of weaponry and ammunition were found in the Al-Quds Hospital.In a post shared on X, IDF stated, "Exposing another layer of Hamas' exploitation of three of the largest hospitals in Gaza: Inside the Shifa Hospital complex, a Hamas terrorist tunnel was uncovered."





In another post, it stated, "Inside the Rantisi Hospital, yet another terrorist tunnel was unearthed by IDF troops.""The Shaldag SF unit, the 7th Brigade, and additional SF units exposed Hamas's tunneling infrastructure inside the Shifa Hospital. They also discovered a booby-trapped vehicle that was prepared for the October 7th massacre, containing a large amount of weapons and ammunition," Israeli Air Force posted on X.





Taking to X, IDF shared pictures of weapons and ammunition found in what they said was the Al-Quds Hospital. "Inside the Al-Quds Hospital, a large amount of weaponry and ammunition were found. This was all found over the past 24 hours," IDF posted on X.





Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said fighter jets struck several more Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon. The IDF said that the attacks were carried out in response to attacks on the northern border, The Times of Israel reported.





According to the IDF, anti-tank guided missiles were fired at a number of army posts on the border near the Biranit base and the northern community of Rosh Hanikra. No injuries were reported in the attacks, according to The Times of Israel report. -- ANI

