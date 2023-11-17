RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Gujarat: Modi, Aus dy PM Marles to attend World Cup final match
November 17, 2023  22:21
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles will attend the World Cup cricket final between India and Australia to be played in Ahmedabad on Sunday, officials said. 

An official release said Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a high level meeting in Gandhinagar on Friday to oversee security and and other arrangements for the match, which will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera. 

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles will attend the match on Sunday. Chief Minister Patel reviewed security and other arrangements with top officials," the release said. 

The release said police officials informed the CM about the elaborate arrangements in place for the smooth conduct of the match, including deployment of 4,500 personnel to provide security to the ground, teams, VIPs and to take care of traffic management. 

The CM instructed officials to ensure common people do not suffer due to VIP movement and asked them to provide proper information about closed roads and diversions to people in advance, the release said. 

The CM also asked the officials to increase the frequency of metro trains running towards Motera station (near the stadium) for the convenience of fans, who are expected to reach the city from different parts of the country and abroad as well. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

World Cup Final: 'India hold an edge in bowling department'
World Cup Final: 'India hold an edge in bowling department'

With pacer Mohammed Shami in menacing form, India holds the edge in the bowling department against Australia, reckons batting great Gundappa Viswanath, who wants skipper Rohit Sharma to convert his aggressive starts to a big hundred in...

After Lingayat party chief, BJP picks Vokkaliga as leader of opposition
After Lingayat party chief, BJP picks Vokkaliga as leader of opposition

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP national general Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam, BJP state unit president B Y Vijayendra, and former chief ministers B S Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai were among those present at the...

WC Final: Modi's presence, air-show, grand function and 1.4 billion fans
WC Final: Modi's presence, air-show, grand function and 1.4 billion fans

When Kapil's Devils won the World Cup in 1983, cricket was still one of the sports in India and a champion team needed a true blue cricket fan Lata Mangeshkar to hold a concert so that each member could earn Rs 1 lakh.

NHRC orders Manipur govt to pay Rs 10 lakh to kin of killed in 4 weeks
NHRC orders Manipur govt to pay Rs 10 lakh to kin of killed in 4 weeks

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday said it has asked Manipur government to pay Rs 10 lakh compensation each within four weeks to the next of kin of all the people who died in ethnic clashes since May.

42% OBC quota in panchayats if Cong comes to power: Rahul in T'gana
42% OBC quota in panchayats if Cong comes to power: Rahul in T'gana

This will pave the way for emergence of 24,000 new panchayat-level leaders in Telangana, he said.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances