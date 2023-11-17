Friday prayers not allowed at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid for sixth consecutive week

Friday prayers not allowed at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid for sixth consecutive weekNovember 17, 2023 19:24
File image
Anjuman Auqaf, the management body of the Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta in Srinagar, said the Jammu and Kashmir administration did not allow the Friday prayers for the sixth consecutive week.
"The administration's decision to disallow Friday prayers at the valley's largest place of worship '" the historic Central Jama Masjid Srinagar -- for the sixth consecutive Friday and placing Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq under continued house detention is incomprehensible and greatly disturbing," the Anjuman said in a statement.
It said the grand mosque is being repeatedly targeted on the pretext of the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel.
It also criticised the authorities for detaining Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
BharatPe Fraud: Ashneer Grover, wife Madhuri stopped at Delhi airport
BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain were stopped at the Delhi international airport following a look out circular issued against them in the alleged fraud at the fintech firm, sources said. The couple were to...