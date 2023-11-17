RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Friday prayers not allowed at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid for sixth consecutive week
November 17, 2023  19:24
File image
File image
Anjuman Auqaf, the management body of the Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta in Srinagar, said the Jammu and Kashmir administration did not allow the Friday prayers for the sixth consecutive week. 

"The administration's decision to disallow Friday prayers at the valley's largest place of worship '" the historic Central Jama Masjid Srinagar -- for the sixth consecutive Friday and placing Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq under continued house detention is incomprehensible and greatly disturbing," the Anjuman said in a statement. 

It said the grand mosque is being repeatedly targeted on the pretext of the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel. 

It also criticised the authorities for detaining Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ahmedabad hotel rooms surge to 2 lakh for WC final!
Ahmedabad hotel rooms surge to 2 lakh for WC final!

Hotel room tariff in Ahmedabad, airfares shoot up ahead of India-Australia final

MP records 71% polling till 5 pm, voting in Maoist areas end at 3 pm
MP records 71% polling till 5 pm, voting in Maoist areas end at 3 pm

The exercise will continue till 6 pm in all the polling stations except those in Maoist-affected areas of Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori districts where it ended at 3 pm, an official said.

5 Lashkar terrorists killed in encounter in J-K
5 Lashkar terrorists killed in encounter in J-K

Security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Nehama village of Kulgam following information about the presence of terrorists in the area on Thursday, the officials said.

BharatPe Fraud: Ashneer Grover, wife Madhuri stopped at Delhi airport
BharatPe Fraud: Ashneer Grover, wife Madhuri stopped at Delhi airport

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain were stopped at the Delhi international airport following a look out circular issued against them in the alleged fraud at the fintech firm, sources said. The couple were to...

Surya Kirans Ready For World Cup Final
Surya Kirans Ready For World Cup Final

The Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran aerobatic team rehearses for an air show ahead of the World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi stadium.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances