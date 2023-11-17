Fire erupts in Mumbai high-rise, all safe





The fire is confined to electric wiring, electric installation, furniture, doors, household articles, etc. on 8th floor & 12th floors. People stranded on 21st and 22nd floors were safely rescued by firemen to the terrace. Around eight people stranded on the 15th floor rescued by firemen and moved to terrace by the staircase.





The blaze broke out around 9.30 am on the 8th and 12th floor of Dhavalgiri Building on August Kranti Road, the official said. No casualties were reported in the incident, and the cause and origin of the fire on both the floors is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

A fire erupted on the eighth and the 12th floor of a residential building in the Grant Road area of south Mumbai on Friday morning, and no casualties were reported, an official said.