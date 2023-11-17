RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


EC suspends T'gana official for accompanying minister
November 17, 2023  20:26
image
The Election Commission of India on Friday ordered the suspension of a top official of Telangana Tourism Development Corporation and removal of another official from his post, for allegedly accompanying minister Srinivas Goud in Tirupati during the latter's visit. 

In a communication to the Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, the EC placed Boinapally Manohar Rao, TSTDC managing director, under suspension and removed his officer on special duty Y Satyanarayana after it found that both the officials were allegedly seen accompanying the minister in Tirupati on October 15 and 16. 

Satyanarayana, a retired deputy collector, was re-employed by the state government. 

The Model Code of Conduct came into force in Telangana from October 9. 

Srinivas Goud is contesting from Mahabubnagar assembly constituency in the November 30 polls on a BRS ticket. -- PTI
