Cyclone Midhili: Rain lashes NE states; setback for Meghalaya's Cherry Blossom Festival





The first day of Meghalaya's Cherry Blossom Festival suffered a setback due to the bad weather, while states such as Mizoram, Tripura and Assam witnessed rainfall of varied intensity.





Rain, accompanied by chilly winds, has been witnessed by the states since Friday morning, and the same is likely to continue on Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department.





Cyclone 'Midhili' will cross the Bangladesh coast on Friday night or in the early hours of November 18. The organisers of Cherry Blossom Festival in Meghalaya have announced that the first of the three-day event has been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.





Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh was to inaugurate the 3rd edition of the festival at Madan Kurkalang in Ri-Bhoi district. -- PTI

Governments in various northeastern states sounded alerts following heavy rain on Friday, as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm, officials said.