Body of Israeli corporal recovered from Gaza: IDF





The troops recovered her body following intelligence information provided by the Shin Bet security agency. IDF said that her body was then brought to Israel for identification.





The body of the hostage has been found at a time when troops continue to search for terror infrastructure in the hospital complex.Marciano (19) was serving at the Nahal Oz IDF base when it was overrun by Hamas terrorists at the time of the attack on southern Israel on October 7.





She lived in Modiin and was the oldest of three siblings, according to The Times of Israel report.On Monday evening, Hamas shared a propaganda video of Marciano, showing her speaking to the camera four days after being taken hostage, identifying herself and reciting the names of her parents and her hometown.





The video then showed her body, according to The Times of Israel report.





The Israeli Army said that soldiers have found the body of an Israeli hostage near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, CNN reported. Yehudit Weiss was kidnapped from the kibbutz of Be'eri on October 7.

