RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ashneer Grover, wife stopped at IGI Airport Delhi
November 17, 2023  14:41
image
The economic offences wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Thursday late night stopped BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain at terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport as a lookout circular (LoC) was issued this week against the two by the EOW, officials said on Friday. 

 Sindhu Pillai, joint commissioner of police (EOW), said that the couple was travelling to New York and were stopped before security check.

This is what Grover tweeted:

"So facts:
1. I had not received any communication or summon from EOW since FIR in May till 8 AM today 17 morning (7 hours after returning from airport).
2. I was going to US from 16-23 November
3. At immigration they said LoC laga hua hai sir - EOW se check kar ke batate hai
4. I found it strange as have travelled 4 times internationally since FIR filed in May - never been a problem and I had not even been summoned once
5. Flight left in meantime anyways - EOW folks directed Immigration to let us out so that we can return home.
6. Today morning EOW summon was home delivered - will cooperate as always."

« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Princess Diana Returns on OTT
Princess Diana Returns on OTT

Death of a princess, deadly Godzilla and detectives galore on OTT this week.

Football PIX: Messi's Argentina lose; Colombia shock Brazil
Football PIX: Messi's Argentina lose; Colombia shock Brazil

Brazil lost their second consecutive World Cup qualifier match as Colombia fought back to win 2-1 against the five-times champions.

'Future of Indian cuisine is in safe hands'
'Future of Indian cuisine is in safe hands'

'Don't be scared of the people who are trying to make a fool of you, those people who trying to pull you down...it is their insecurities that make them behave the way they do.'

It's BJP vs Congress as MP, Chhattisgarh vote
It's BJP vs Congress as MP, Chhattisgarh vote

In both of these Hindi heartland states, the straight contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Congress.

How lovely! Pearle Chechi Is Glowing
How lovely! Pearle Chechi Is Glowing

The actress and lyricist is excited about the 'tiny sunshine growing within'.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances