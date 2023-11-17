Ashneer Grover, wife stopped at IGI Airport Delhi





Sindhu Pillai, joint commissioner of police (EOW), said that the couple was travelling to New York and were stopped before security check.





This is what Grover tweeted:





"So facts: 1. I had not received any communication or summon from EOW since FIR in May till 8 AM today 17 morning (7 hours after returning from airport). 2. I was going to US from 16-23 November 3. At immigration they said LoC laga hua hai sir - EOW se check kar ke batate hai 4. I found it strange as have travelled 4 times internationally since FIR filed in May - never been a problem and I had not even been summoned once 5. Flight left in meantime anyways - EOW folks directed Immigration to let us out so that we can return home. 6. Today morning EOW summon was home delivered - will cooperate as always."





The economic offences wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Thursday late night stopped BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain at terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport as a lookout circular (LoC) was issued this week against the two by the EOW, officials said on Friday.