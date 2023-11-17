RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Art historian BN Goswamy passes away
November 17, 2023  14:20
image
Writer William Dalyrmple shares the loss of a historian. "Devastated to hear of the death of my beloved friend and mentor, BN Goswamy, India's greatest art historian and one of the most wisest and most brilliant men I ever met. He was a kind friend, a generous mentor, a rigorous scholar, a fabulous writer and an entrancing speaker who every year hypnotised the audiences @JaipurLitFest with his wit, subtlety and erudition. He was irreplaceable and will be hugely missed. Om shanti!"
