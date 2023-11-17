5 Palestinian terrorists killed in Jenin raid: IDF





The military said several terrorists were chased to a local hospital where they were arrested while trying to hide. During the raid, an Israeli drone struck a group of terrorists firing on soldiers.





Other Palestinians threw explosives.





The police and the IDF said several gunmen fled in cars and an ambulance in the direction of Jenin's Ibn Sina hospital. One of the terrorists was caught at the entrance to the hospital.





A search of his vehicle turned up three M-16 rifles. In other counter-terror operations, security forces in Hebron mapped out for demolition the homes of three terrorists responsible for Thursday's shooting attack at a checkpoint south of Jerusalem.





Avraham Fetena, 20, who served in the military police, was killed. Another five people were injured. Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack. An overall 21 Palestinians were arrested around Judea and Samaria during the raids, of whom six were associated with Hamas. -- ANI

The Israel Defense Forces said on Friday morning that five Palestinian terrorists were killed during an overnight counter-terror raid in Jenin.