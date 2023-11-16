RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra formally takes charge as Karnataka BJP president
November 16, 2023  01:27
Newly appointed Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Wednesday formally assumed charge at the state party office here. 

Former Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai and D V Sadananda Gowda and senior party leaders were present on the occasion. 

The 47-year-old first-time MLA and son of Yediyurappa, a BJP veteran and member of the party's all-powerful Parliamentary board, was appointed to the post on November 10. 

Vijayendra, who had earlier served as the party's state unit's general secretary and vice-president, replaced Nalin Kumar Kateel. Kateel, a three-time Lok Sabha member from Dakshina Kannada, had completed his three-year term as the BJP state president, and was given an extension last year. 

Vijayendra said earlier he has been given the responsibility as a party worker, and not just because he is the son of Yediyurappa. 

He had said further strengthening the party organisation by taking everyone together and winning the maximum number of seats in the state in Lok Sabha polls were the major challenges before him. -- PTI
