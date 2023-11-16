RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Vijayashanti quits BJP, likely to join Congress
November 16, 2023  19:21
Ahead of the Telangana assembly polls, former MP and veteran actress Vijayashanthi resigned from the BJP and is likely to join the Congress party on November 17 in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, sources said on Thursday. 

She was not actively participating in BJP's programmes in recent times. 

The actor-turned-politician began her political career in 2009 and was elected from Medak Lok Sabha seat on BRS (then TRS) ticket. 

Later, due to differences with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, she joined the Congress and unsuccessfully contested from the same constituency. 

She had joined BJP in 2020. -- PTI
