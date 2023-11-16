RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
UNSC votes for 'humanitarian pause' in Gaza
November 16, 2023  08:34
image
In a significant move, the United Nations Security Council has approved a resolution calling for a series of humanitarian pauses in Gaza, CNN reported.

The resolution received support from twelve states during the session held on Wednesday, while the United States, Russia, and the United Kingdom chose to abstain from the vote.

The adopted resolution emphasises the need for 'urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip for a sufficient number of days to enable, consistent with international humanitarian law, the full, rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access for United Nations humanitarian agencies and their implementing partners', as reported by CNN.

Human Rights Watch welcomed the resolution, characterising it as a rare and powerful message to Israel, Hamas, and other armed groups.

Louis Charbonneau, UN director at Human Rights Watch, stated, "The UN Security Council just sent a rare and powerful message to Israel, Hamas and other armed groups that compliance with international humanitarian law is non-negotiable. So far, there has been widespread disregard for civilians by all parties. That the US finally stopped paralysing the council on Israel and Palestine so this resolution on the plight of children in Gaza could move forward should be a wake-up call to Israeli authorities that global concern, even among its allies, is strong."   -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Modiji Ek Selfie Ho Jaye
Modiji Ek Selfie Ho Jaye

Tourists bustle about a life-size cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra D Modi at the Ghanta Ghar Lal Chowk in the heart of Srinagar.

Shami's Magnificent Seven!
Shami's Magnificent Seven!

Mohammed Shami's dazzling seven wickets powered India into the World Cup 2023 final.

India's Journey To World Cup Final
India's Journey To World Cup Final

This is India's fourth ODI World Cup final.

Curtains down on MP poll campaign; 2,533 candidates in race for 230 seats
Curtains down on MP poll campaign; 2,533 candidates in race for 230 seats

Electioneering ended in Madhya Pradesh at 6 pm except in Naxalites-hit districts of Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori, where campaigning drew to a close early at 3 pm.

Glad we got the job done, there was pressure on us, admits a relieved Rohit
Glad we got the job done, there was pressure on us, admits a relieved Rohit

Despite the glossiness of their victory over New Zealand, Indian captain Rohit Sharma was candid enough to admit that the team felt a few strands of pressure going into the World Cup semifinal in Mumbai on Wednesday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances