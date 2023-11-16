U'khand rescue: New machine shows results, raises hopes





Officials said in the evening that a six-metre section of a steel pipe had been inserted into the bored passage. Another section was being welded into it.





The plan is to insert 800 mm- and 900 mm diameter pipes -- one after the other -- with the help of the giant drill till an escape passage is created for the workers stranded beyond the collapsed portion of the tunnel.





After a smaller drilling machine failed to do the job, IAF's C-130 Hercules planes brought the US-made auger machine, in parts, from Delhi to an airport 30 kilometres away on Wednesday.





The 25-tonne piece of equipment was installed overnight. Before making this fresh rescue attempt, a 'puja' was held outside the Silkyara tunnel on Thursday.





Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways VK Singh, who visited the rescue site, set "two of three days' as the "outer limit' for the new machine to get the job done.





But Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who said Thursday that all tunnel projects in the state will now be reviewed, appeared more optimistic. -- PTI

