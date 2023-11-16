RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
U'khand rescue: New machine shows results, raises hopes
November 16, 2023  20:54
File image
File image
A heavy-duty drilling machine bored through 12 metres of rubble of the collapsed tunnel on the Char Dham route in Uttarakhand on Thursday, raising hopes for the rescue of 40 workers trapped inside for over four days. 

Officials said in the evening that a six-metre section of a steel pipe had been inserted into the bored passage. Another section was being welded into it. 

The plan is to insert 800 mm- and 900 mm diameter pipes -- one after the other -- with the help of the giant drill till an escape passage is created for the workers stranded beyond the collapsed portion of the tunnel. 

After a smaller drilling machine failed to do the job, IAF's C-130 Hercules planes brought the US-made auger machine, in parts, from Delhi to an airport 30 kilometres away on Wednesday. 

The 25-tonne piece of equipment was installed overnight. Before making this fresh rescue attempt, a 'puja' was held outside the Silkyara tunnel on Thursday. 

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways VK Singh, who visited the rescue site, set "two of three days' as the "outer limit' for the new machine to get the job done. 

But Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who said Thursday that all tunnel projects in the state will now be reviewed, appeared more optimistic. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Israeli forces seize key Hamas harbour base in Gaza
Israeli forces seize key Hamas harbour base in Gaza

In the combined raid of the navy, armour and engineering forces, along with air force support, about ten tunnel shafts were destroyed, and four buildings of associated terrorist infrastructure were destroyed, the IDF said.

U'khand tunnel rescue op may last 2-3 more days: Union minister
U'khand tunnel rescue op may last 2-3 more days: Union minister

He said he has spoken to the trapped labourers.

ICC World Cup Semifinal PIX: Australia stay on course
ICC World Cup Semifinal PIX: Australia stay on course

Images from the second semifinal between Australia and South Africa in the ongoing ICC Men's ODI World Cup at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

World Cup final: IAF's Surya Kiran team to put on air show
World Cup final: IAF's Surya Kiran team to put on air show

The Surya Kiran aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force will perform an air show ahead of the final match of the Cricket World Cup to be played in Ahmedabad on November 19, said an official on Thursday.

Key operative in Pak infiltration network killed in Uri
Key operative in Pak infiltration network killed in Uri

In a major blow to terror infrastructure and terror sympathisers in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, security forces have eliminated key launch commander Bashir Ahmad Malik in an anti-infiltration operation in the Uri sector, the army said...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances