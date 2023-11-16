RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Terror launch commander killed in Uri infiltration bid
November 16, 2023  19:02
In a major blow to terror infrastructure and terror sympathisers in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, security forces have eliminated key launch commander Bashir Ahmad Malik in an anti-infiltration operation in the Uri sector, the army said on Thursday. 

Malik and another terrorist were killed Wednesday in a joint operation, codenamed Op Kali, by the army and Jammu and Kashmir Police along the Line of Control. 

"The salient aspect of this operation is the neutralization of Bashir Ahmed Malik, one of the two terrorists killed. He was an important cog in the Pakistan-enabled crossborder terrorism Jammu and Kashmir. He was an important terrorist launch commander for terror tanzeems (organisations) from Leepa in the North to the areas in PoJ&K, opposite Rajouri in the South," an army official said. 

The official said Malik, who was active for the past 30 years, had enabled infiltration of a number of terrorists who caused the death of many Indian citizens, both security forces personnel as well as civilians. 

"His neutralisation is a major blow dealt by us to the terror infrastructure across the line of control and its sympathisers and supporters," the official said. 

Repeated infiltration attempts through the same area in the Uri sector of Baramulla district was a display of desperation by the adversary to push more terrorists into the Kashmir valley to spoil the prevailing peace and tranquility, he said. -- PTI
