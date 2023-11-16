Sahara matter will continue after Roy's death: Sebi

Sahara matter will continue after Roy's death: SebiNovember 16, 2023 12:33
"The Sahara matter is regarding conduct of an entity. It will continue even after death of group's founder Subrata Roy," says Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch.
The undistributed funds totalling over Rs 25,000 crore lying with the capital markets regulator Sebi's account have come back into focus after the demise of Sahara Group's chief Subrata Roy.
Roy passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday night at the age of 75 after battling a prolonged illness.
He faced multiple regulatory and legal battles in connection with his group firms that were accused of circumventing regulations with ponzi schemes, allegations his group always denied.