Sahara matter will continue after Roy's death: Sebi

The undistributed funds totalling over Rs 25,000 crore lying with the capital markets regulator Sebi's account have come back into focus after the demise of Sahara Group's chief Subrata Roy.





Roy passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday night at the age of 75 after battling a prolonged illness.





He faced multiple regulatory and legal battles in connection with his group firms that were accused of circumventing regulations with ponzi schemes, allegations his group always denied.