RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sahara matter will continue after Roy's death: Sebi
November 16, 2023  12:33
image
"The Sahara matter is regarding conduct of an entity. It will continue even after death of group's founder Subrata Roy," says Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch.

The undistributed funds totalling over Rs 25,000 crore lying with the capital markets regulator Sebi's account have come back into focus after the demise of Sahara Group's chief Subrata Roy.

Roy passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday night at the age of 75 after battling a prolonged illness.

He faced multiple regulatory and legal battles in connection with his group firms that were accused of circumventing regulations with ponzi schemes, allegations his group always denied.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Small but mighty: SME IPOs break 2018 record; one every 1.38 days
Small but mighty: SME IPOs break 2018 record; one every 1.38 days

In the current calendar year, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have witnessed an impressive surge in initial public offerings (IPOs), surpassing the 2018 record. Over 150 SME IPOs have been introduced to the market, breaking the...

Is Ranbir Really Toxic? Alia Gives Her Reasons
Is Ranbir Really Toxic? Alia Gives Her Reasons

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stunning on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8, and spoke candidly about motherhood, striking the perfect balance between work and family, and more.

Why Deepika Is Kissing Ranveer
Why Deepika Is Kissing Ranveer

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh marked their fifth wedding anniversary on November 14.

It's Dogs Day Afternoon In Japan, Nepal
It's Dogs Day Afternoon In Japan, Nepal

Glimpses of how dogs are worshipped in two contrasting worlds, Nepal and Japan.

'India is the best team in the world'
'India is the best team in the world'

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson doffed his cap to pacer Mohammed Shami and the India team after his side was outplayed in the World Cup semi-final.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances