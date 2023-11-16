Rupee falls by 14 paise to 83.23 against US dollar





Losses in crude oil prices, however, helped the rupee restrict the fall, forex dealers said.





At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 83.18 against the US currency.





The local unit remained under pressure in the day trade moving in a range of 83.17 to 83.25.





The rupee settled at 83.23 (provisional) against the US dollar, showing a loss of 14 paise over the last close.





The rupee appreciated 24 paise to close at 83.09 against the US dollar on Wednesday as the American currency retreated from its elevated levels after the US inflation came lower than expected. -- PTI

The rupee declined by 14 paise to settle at 83.23 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday due to foreign fund outflows and a firm greenback in the overseas markets.