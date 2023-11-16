Rahul: Congress in Rajasthan is...





The party's leaders are together and will remain united, he asserted before leaving for Tara Nagar in Churu to address a poll rally. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot were accompanying Gandhi. Gandhi will also address public rallies in Nohar (Hanumangarh) and Sadulshahar (Sriganganagar). -- PTI

Congress leaders in Rajasthan are together and the party will win the November 25 assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday. In a brief interaction with reporters at the airport in Jaipur, the former Congress president said, "We are together and will remain together. The Congress party will sweep the elections here (in Rajasthan)".