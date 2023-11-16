President Murmu honours President's Bodyguard





The President's Bodyguard is the oldest regiment in the Indian Army, having been raised as the Governor-General's Bodyguard (later the Viceroy's Bodyguard) in 1773.





On January 27, 1950, the regiment was renamed the President's Bodyguard.





The regiment was presented the standard of bodyguard and their regimental standard 60 years ago in 1963 by the then President of India, Dr S Radhakrishnan, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.





In her brief remarks on the occasion, the president congratulated all officers and soldiers of the President's Bodyguard on the completion of 250 glorious years of the regiment.





She appreciated the regiment for their excellent military traditions and professionalism.





President Murmu said they are the flagbearers of the rich heritage and culture of the land.





She stated that the honour of being the President's Bodyguard brings additional responsibility to them. -- PTI

