Police probe Quranic verses found in firecrackers
November 16, 2023  16:32
Mumbai Police have initiated a case against an unidentified individual under Section 295 of the IPC after Quranic verses were found in firecrackers. 

 This action comes in response to a complaint from a local resident who found religious text, specifically verses from the Quran, on the remnants of firecrackers during the Diwali celebrations, police said. 

 During Diwali, the complainant and his friends noticed an individual setting off firecrackers. He stated that pages of the Quran were reportedly used in the making of firecrackers, resulting in verses from the holy Quran being scattered among the crackers when they burst. 

 "The complainant, Salman stated that when he saw the paper that came out of the burst firecracker, he found something written in Urdu and Arabic. He suspected that it might be verses from the Quran or content from Hadith. Following this, he along with his friend went to a Maulana, showed him all the pieces of paper and expressed their suspicion. The Maulana confirmed that it was indeed a verse from the Quran," police said. 

 Salman stated that, after this, they lodged a complaint at the nearby Dharavi Police Station. Based on their complaint, the police registered a case against an unknown person. -- ANI
