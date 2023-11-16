RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Part of Chandrayaan-3 re-enters Earth atmosphere
November 16, 2023  00:00
image
The cryogenic upper stage of the LVM3 M4 launch vehicle, which successfully injected the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into the intended orbit on July 14 this year, made an uncontrolled re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere on Wednesday, the ISRO said. 

"The probable impact point was predicted over the North Pacific Ocean. The final ground track did not pass over India," the Indian Space Research Organisation said in a statement. 

This rocket body was part of the LVM-3 M4 launch vehicle, it said. 

It re-entered the Earth's atmosphere around 14:42 IST. 

The re-entry of the rocket body took place within 124 days of its launch. 

The post-mission orbital lifetime of the LVM3 M4 cryogenic upper stage is, thus, fully compliant with the "25-year rule" for low-Earth orbit objects as recommended by the Inter-Agency Space Debris Coordination Committee, the ISRO said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

I believe in pitching it up and getting wickets: Shami
I believe in pitching it up and getting wickets: Shami

Mohammed Shami's 7/57 is the best figures by an Indian bowler in the World Cup.

Landslide, issues with drilling machine hit U'khand tunnel rescue ops
Landslide, issues with drilling machine hit U'khand tunnel rescue ops

The labourers are safe, and oxygen, electricity, medicines, food items and water are being constantly supplied to them through pipes, they said.

How India quelled New Zealand challenge in semis
How India quelled New Zealand challenge in semis

Virat Kohli's World record 50th ODI hundred, a scintillating century by Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Shami's brilliant pace bowling powered the hosts past New Zealand in the first semi-final with a 70-run victory at the Wankhede stadium in...

Gavaskar on pitch row: 'Stop taking potshots at India'
Gavaskar on pitch row: 'Stop taking potshots at India'

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar dismissed conspiracy theories around the pitch for the World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand, asking the "morons" to shut up and stop taking potshots at the hosts.

Kohli, Iyer, Shami take India to World Cup final
Kohli, Iyer, Shami take India to World Cup final

Virat Kohli struck a record 50th hundred and fast bowler Mohammed Shami's seven-wicket haul proved equally crucial as India overpowered New Zealand by 70 runs.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances