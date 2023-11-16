RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Markets rally for 2nd day
November 16, 2023  17:27
KBK Infographics
KBK Infographics
Equity benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher for a second straight day on Thursday following gains in IT, tech and consumer durable shares amid a mixed trend in global equities. Softer-than-expected US inflation data and easing bond yields have also brought optimism in equity markets.

 The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 306.55 points or 0.47 per cent to settle at 65,982.48. During the day, it jumped 682.44 points or 1 per cent to 66,358.37. The Nifty gained 89.75 points or 0.46 per cent to 19,765.20.
