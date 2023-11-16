Keralite wins whopping Rs 45 cr lottery in UAE





Indians, most of them coming from middle class or lower middle class, have been participating in large numbers in these lotteries and a significant number of them have won big money over the last few years.





The control room operator in the oil and gas industry was identified as Sreeju, who won the Dh 20,000,000 (approximately Rs 45 crore) Mahzooz Saturday Millions, according to the announcement of the 154th draw held on Wednesday.





Hailing from Kerala, Sreeju, 39, has been living and working in Fujairah, about 120 km east of Dubai, for the past 11 years.





After the news of his incredible win reached him while he was at work, he said, he was "speechless, shocked and surprised' to know that he had won, not just a prize, but the top prize.





"I was in my car about to drive around when I checked my Mahzooz account, and I couldn't believe my eyes. I was confused about what to do when I saw my winnings. I waited for that call from Mahzooz to confirm that my winning was true," the Gulf News quoted Sreeju, father of twin six-year-olds, as saying.





He now plans to purchase a home in India without any financial liabilities.





"To date, our weekly draws have created 64 millionaires, and distributed close to half a billion dirhams to more than 1,107,000 winners, adding an incredibly positive spin to their stories of victory," Suzan Kazzi, head of communications and CSR of Mahzooz Saturday Millions said at a press conference.





Another Indian won the raffle prize with Emirates Draw FAST5 last Saturday, the Gulf News said.





Sarath Sivadasan from Kerala, a 36-year-old procurement professional residing in Dubai, won Dh50,000 (approximately Rs 11 lakh) within just two months of participation.





While Sarath is still processing his unexpected win, one thing remains clear -- his commitment to playing with Emirates Draw.





Earlier, on November 9, the Gulf News reported that India's Manoj Bhavsar was among the winners of the Emirates Draw's FAST5 game last Saturday. -- PTI

