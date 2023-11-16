RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Israel bombs Hamas' political chief's home
November 16, 2023  14:19
A man sits among rubble in Gaza. Mohammed Salem/Reuters
A man sits among rubble in Gaza. Mohammed Salem/Reuters
Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has said that IDF fighter jets hit the home of Hamas' Political Bureau head, Ismail Haniyeh in the Gaza strip. The IDF said that the house was used as terrorist infrastructure and a meeting point for Hamas' senior leaders to direct terrorist attacks against Israel.

The head of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, resides in Qatar, but his family home is in the Gaza strip, The Times of Israel reported.

Taking to X, the IDF stated, "IDF fighter jets struck the residence of Ismail Haniyeh, the Head of Hamas' Political Bureau. The residence was used as terrorist infrastructure and a meeting point for Hamas' senior leaders to direct terrorist attacks against Israel."

Earlier, Israel Defence Forces shared a video showing weapons inside Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital. In the video posted on X, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Lt Col Jonathan Conricus toured Al-Shifa Hospital's MRI building.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Want To Ace At Work? Fix Your Digital Body Language
Want To Ace At Work? Fix Your Digital Body Language

Positive digital communication is the new normal at work, explains Sonica Aron.

Day 5 of Uttarkashi rescue: Drilling to resume soon
Day 5 of Uttarkashi rescue: Drilling to resume soon

Drilling to create a passage for 40 workers trapped in an under-construction tunnel that collapsed four days back will resume soon with a new heavy machine, which was flown in from Delhi, officials said in Uttarkashi.

Good Q2, but cautious outlook for Info Edge
Good Q2, but cautious outlook for Info Edge

Info Edge (India) reported good Q2FY24 results with hiring across other segments helping offset weak IT performance. The revenue increased 11.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 593 crore, (up 1.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter or...

'Towel fight sequence was very, very difficult'
'Towel fight sequence was very, very difficult'

'It has incredible hand-to-hand fighting inside a steamy Hammam room so gripping, fending, landing the punches and the kicks, everything was very difficult.'

452 Graduates In MP Polls
452 Graduates In MP Polls

Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh (Phase II) go to the polls on Friday, November 17, 2023.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances