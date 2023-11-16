Israel bombs Hamas' political chief's home





The head of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, resides in Qatar, but his family home is in the Gaza strip, The Times of Israel reported.





Taking to X, the IDF stated, "IDF fighter jets struck the residence of Ismail Haniyeh, the Head of Hamas' Political Bureau. The residence was used as terrorist infrastructure and a meeting point for Hamas' senior leaders to direct terrorist attacks against Israel."





Earlier, Israel Defence Forces shared a video showing weapons inside Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital. In the video posted on X, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Lt Col Jonathan Conricus toured Al-Shifa Hospital's MRI building.

