IDF 'finds evidence' of weapons in Gaza hospital

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it has found more evidence that Hamas uses hospitals as bases of operations and the storage of explosives and weapons for terrorist purposes.





For example, an operational headquarters, weapons and technological equipment were found in the MRI building at Shifa Hospital, it said.





The Israel Air Force's reconnaissance Shaldag Unit and other special units under the command of the IDF's 36th Armoured Division continue to operate in what the IDF described as a 'targeted manner' in the area of the Shifa hospital in Gaza, where they search for infrastructure and means of warfare hidden there by the terrorist organisation Hamas.





During their entry into the hospital compound, IDF forces encountered a number of terrorists and eliminated them.





During searches carried out inside one of the hospital's wards, they encountered a room holding what the IDF said were 'unique technological means' and combat and military equipment used by Hamas.





In another department, an operational headquarters and technological means belonging to the terrorist organisation Hamas were located.





The IDF continues to operate in the area of the hospital while extracting intelligence information and 'preventing harm to the medical and nursing staff'. -- ANI/TPS





IMAGE: An Israeli officer shows a rifle that he says was discovered in a bag stored in a cabinet containing medical supplies at the Al Shifa hospital complex, amid the Israeli military's ground operation against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza City, November 15, 2023 in this still image taken from video. Photograph: Israeli Army/Handout via Reuters

