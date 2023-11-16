I may be in UK for long time, Nirav Modi tells court

I may be in UK for long time, Nirav Modi tells courtNovember 16, 2023 21:56
Nirav Modi
Nirav Modi, the fugitive diamond merchant wanted in India to stand trial on fraud and money laundering charges, told a UK court on Thursday that he could be in England for years as some ongoing proceedings prevent his extradition.
The 52-year-old former billionaire appeared for a hearing at Barkingside Magistrates' Court in east London via video link from Thameside prison in relation legal costs, or fines, amounting to GBP 150,247.00, accrued over his failed extradition appeal proceedings in the London high court.
Dressed in a pink prison-issue outfit and sporting a moustache, a plump and bald Nirav addressed the three-member magistrates' bench to reveal that he had complied with the previous court direction to pay in GBP 10,000 per month towards the fines.
"I am in prison on remand and remain un-convicted. I am here because of an extradition request from the Indian government," Nirav told the court, when asked for the reason behind his continued imprisonment.
Questioned if he was aware of a timeframe for the extradition proceedings to be completed, he responded "unfortunately not'.
"To clarify, I was arrested in mid-March for extradition. Some proceedings are still going on which stop my extradition to India' It is very likely I will be in England for a long time, could be three months, six months, could be years," he said, as the court deliberated upon the length of adjournment. -- PTI
