Football legend David Beckham meets Ambani family in Mumbai
November 16, 2023  23:57
England football legend David Beckham met the Ambani family in Mumbai/Mumbai Indians on X
England football legend David Beckham met the Ambani family in Mumbai on Wednesday. Mumbai Indians, the Indian Premier League franchise owned by Reliance Industries, which is chaired by Mukesh Ambani, took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a picture of Beckham with the Ambani family. 

David was gifted a Mumbai Indians jersey by the Ambani family. 

The jersey had the number seven that Beckham wore in his stint with iconic club Manchester United. 

"From Manchester's Red to Mumbai's Blue & Gold - No.7 BECKHAM #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #DavidBeckham," tweeted MI. 

Mumbai Indians is the most successful franchise in the history of IPL. 

They have won five IPL titles under the leadership of skipper Rohit Sharma, who also captains India across all formats. 

MI has also won the now-defunct Champions League T20 two times. Beckham is in India and watched India's Cricket World Cup semifinal clash with New Zealand in Mumbai. 

He is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. The International Cricket Council has entered into a partnership with UNICEF to empower women and girls and promote inclusion and gender equality through cricket. -- PTI
