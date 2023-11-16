EC sticks to Dec 3 as poll counting date, despite appeals for change in Mizoram





As December 3 is a Sunday, all major political parties of the Christian-majority state, civil societies organisations and others had urged the poll panel to change the day as it will clash with church programmes.





"I have discussed the matter with the Election Commission. Counting will be held as per the schedule announced by the commission," Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer Madhup Vyas said.





Vyas visited Delhi and talked to EC officials on the issue on Tuesday.





Counting, unlike polling, does not involve common people and they are free to do what they like on December 3 as only the designated staff who work directly under the EC would be involved in the counting of votes, he said.





"Counting has to take place for all five states at the pre-designated date," Vyas added. -- PTI

The Election Commission has decided to go ahead with the scheduled date for counting of votes for the Mizoram assembly polls on December 3, despite repeated appeals by various quarters to change it, a top official said on Thursday.