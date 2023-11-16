Delhi police deploy additional forces, set up control rooms, helpline for Chhath Puja





Senior officials said additional Railway Protection Force personnel including women, Government Railway Police jawans, and scouts and guides will help manage crowds at different railway stations and guide people reach platforms.





"A special control room has been set up at Anand Vihar and New Delhi railway stations to manage crowd and avoid untoward incidents. Besides that, helpline numbers have also been made public. No one will be allowed to breach law and order," a senior police officer said.





Doctors, ambulances and mobile toilets have also been made available at railway stations and bus stands, he said.





As a large number of people celebrating Chhath Puja will also gather at the banks of the Yamuna River on Friday, the Delhi police has made arrangements there as well.





This includes deployment of additional forces, divers, and proper fencing and barricading.





"There will be a large number of women police personnel deployed for the safety of women," deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said. -- PTI

