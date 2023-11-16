RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Delhi police deploy additional forces, set up control rooms, helpline for Chhath Puja
November 16, 2023  18:48
File image
File image
Deploying additional forces, setting up special control rooms at two major railway stations in the national capital and special helpline numbers -- these are some of the steps the Delhi police has taken to ensure hassle-free Chhath Puja for those celebrating. 

Senior officials said additional Railway Protection Force personnel including women, Government Railway Police jawans, and scouts and guides will help manage crowds at different railway stations and guide people reach platforms. 

"A special control room has been set up at Anand Vihar and New Delhi railway stations to manage crowd and avoid untoward incidents. Besides that, helpline numbers have also been made public. No one will be allowed to breach law and order," a senior police officer said. 

Doctors, ambulances and mobile toilets have also been made available at railway stations and bus stands, he said. 

As a large number of people celebrating Chhath Puja will also gather at the banks of the Yamuna River on Friday, the Delhi police has made arrangements there as well. 

This includes deployment of additional forces, divers, and proper fencing and barricading. 

"There will be a large number of women police personnel deployed for the safety of women," deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sensex climbs 307 points on buying in IT stocks, fresh foreign inflows
Sensex climbs 307 points on buying in IT stocks, fresh foreign inflows

Benchmark equity indices ended with gains on Thursday as sentiments turned buoyant amid fresh foreign inflows and buying in IT counters. Softer-than-expected US inflation data and easing bond yields have bought optimism in equities....

ICC World Cup Semifinal PIX: Warner, Head get Australia's chase underway
ICC World Cup Semifinal PIX: Warner, Head get Australia's chase underway

Images from the second semifinal between Australia and South Africa in the ongoing ICC Men's ODI World Cup at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

India's GDP to grow 6-7.1% during 2024-2026: S&P
India's GDP to grow 6-7.1% during 2024-2026: S&P

India's economic growth prospects should remain strong over the medium term, with GDP expanding 6-7.1 per cent annually in fiscal years 2024-2026, S&P Global Ratings said on Thursday. In a report titled 'Global Banks Country-By-Country...

Having won a billion hearts, Rohit the skipper deserves this World Cup
Having won a billion hearts, Rohit the skipper deserves this World Cup

How many hundreds did Rohit Sharma miss in this World Cup? At least five if not more. But how many hearts did he win with his new found no-holds barred attacking approach? May be a billion.

Kashmiri woman evacuated from Gaza reaches Egypt, recounts horror
Kashmiri woman evacuated from Gaza reaches Egypt, recounts horror

She also shared a video with PTI, which she had recorded at the Rafah border after reaching the Egyptian side.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances