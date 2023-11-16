RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Deep depression in Bay of Bengal near Andhra
November 16, 2023  13:56
Representational image
The depression over west-central Bay of Bengal moved north and northeastwards on Thursday morning to intensify into a deep depression, according to a Met Department official. 

 In the wake of the weather system, the Met Department forecast squally winds along and off Andhra Pradesh coast reaching up to a speed of 50 kmph on Thursday. Also, it forecast squally winds reaching a speed of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph on Friday before reducing subsequently. 

 "It (the weather system) is likely to continue to move north and northeastwards to intensify further and cross the Bangladesh coast between Mongla and Khepupara with a wind speed of around 65 kmph on Saturday," the Met Department official said in a press release. 

 The weather system lay centred 380 km off Visakhapatnam and Paradip in Odisha, it further said. Also, rough sea conditions were likely along and off south Andhra Pradesh coast on Thursday and off north Andhra Pradesh on Thursday and Friday. 

 Fishermen were warned not to venture into the sea along and off Andhra Pradesh coast on November 16 and 17. In the wake of this weather system, the Met Department has forecast rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh. PTI
