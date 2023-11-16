RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Day after CM's visit, youth murdered by Maoists in Maha's Gadchiroli
November 16, 2023  18:31
image
A 27-year-old man was murdered by suspected Maoists in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra on Thursday, the incident taking place a day after the visit of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to the district. 

Dinesh Pusu Gawde of Laheri village in Bhamragarh, some 200 kilometres from here, was killed in Pengunda, where he had gone on Wednesday to take part in a sports competition, a police official said. 

Gawde was killed with a sharp weapon, with a note left by the alleged killers at the spot accusing the deceased of being a police informer, the official added. 

"He was not a police informer. A murder case has been registered at Dhodaraj police station. The body has been sent to Bhamragarh for post mortem. Efforts are on to nab the culprits," the official said. 

CM Shinde had visited Pipli Burgi in Gadchiroli's Etapalli taluka on Wednesday. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sensex climbs 307 points on buying in IT stocks, fresh foreign inflows
Sensex climbs 307 points on buying in IT stocks, fresh foreign inflows

Benchmark equity indices ended with gains on Thursday as sentiments turned buoyant amid fresh foreign inflows and buying in IT counters. Softer-than-expected US inflation data and easing bond yields have bought optimism in equities....

ICC World Cup Semifinal PIX: Warner, Head get Australia's chase underway
ICC World Cup Semifinal PIX: Warner, Head get Australia's chase underway

Images from the second semifinal between Australia and South Africa in the ongoing ICC Men's ODI World Cup at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

India's GDP to grow 6-7.1% during 2024-2026: S&P
India's GDP to grow 6-7.1% during 2024-2026: S&P

India's economic growth prospects should remain strong over the medium term, with GDP expanding 6-7.1 per cent annually in fiscal years 2024-2026, S&P Global Ratings said on Thursday. In a report titled 'Global Banks Country-By-Country...

Having won a billion hearts, Rohit the skipper deserves this World Cup
Having won a billion hearts, Rohit the skipper deserves this World Cup

How many hundreds did Rohit Sharma miss in this World Cup? At least five if not more. But how many hearts did he win with his new found no-holds barred attacking approach? May be a billion.

Kashmiri woman evacuated from Gaza reaches Egypt, recounts horror
Kashmiri woman evacuated from Gaza reaches Egypt, recounts horror

She also shared a video with PTI, which she had recorded at the Rafah border after reaching the Egyptian side.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances