BJP will stop Cong schemes, Rahul warns Raj voters





He was addressing a public meeting in Taranagar of Churu district in support party candidate Narendra Budhania.





"If a BJP government is formed then it will stop schemes being run by the Congress be it the (old) pension scheme, health (insurance scheme), subsidised cylinders or Rs 10,000 annual assistance for women and it will again help the billionaires," Gandhi said.





"Instead, if the Congress is voted back to power in the state, he said, the poor, farmers and small traders will benefit.





"Farmers' loans will be waived off. They will be helped, small traders will benefit. This is for you to decide. Do you want Adani's government or do you want the government of farmers, labourers, youth?" Gandhi said.





He also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's over his "guarantees".





"Modi's guarantee means a guarantee for Adani whereas the Congress means a government of farmers, labourers, and youths. This is the difference. You have to decide," he told the gathering.





He said the Congress transfers money into the pockets of the poor whereas the BJP puts it in the pockets of Adani. He alleged the BJP helps Adani who uses it to buy companies abroad whereas the Congress transfers money into the pockets of farmers. PTI

