BJP Raj manifesto: LPG @Rs 450, paper leak probe
November 16, 2023  13:29
image
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday released its manifesto for the Rajasthan assembly polls, promising a subsidy of Rs 450 per LPG cylinder for Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries and 2.5 lakh government jobs.

Releasing the 'sankalp patra' in Jaipur, party chief J P Nadda also said that if the BJP forms the government in the state, a Special Investigation Team will be formed to probe paper leaks and other alleged scams in the Congress government.

Pledging a slew of schemes for girls and women, he said a 'mahila thana' will be set up in every district and 'mahila desk' in every police station besides an anti-romeo squad in every city.

He also announced a savings bond of Rs 2 lakh on birth of girl child and compensation policy for farmers whose land was auctioned.

Rajasthan goes to polls on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3.   -- PTI
