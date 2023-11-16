RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Army defuses 45 unexploded ammunition in Kargil
November 16, 2023  21:59
Representational image
Representational image
The Army on Thursday defused 45 unexploded ordnance (UXO) in the Kargil district of the union territory of Ladakh, officials said.        

Unexploded ordnance are explosive ammunition including bombs, bullets, shells, grenades, mines etc that did not explode when they were employed, and now pose a risk of detonation.

To ensure the safety of movement for all, Dhruva Sappers' bomb disposal team successfully neutralised 45 UXOs in the Kurbathang area of Kargil, working together with the civil administration and police to secure areas around Pashkun, they said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: New drill machine works, raises hopes
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: New drill machine works, raises hopes

Officials said in the evening that a six-metre section of a steel pipe had been inserted into the bored passage. Another section was being welded into it. The plan is to insert 800 mm and 900 mm diameter pipes -- one after the other --...

ED issues fresh summons to China-based US bizman Singham in NewsClick case
ED issues fresh summons to China-based US bizman Singham in NewsClick case

The summons were sent to Singham recently on his personal email ID and also through the Chinese diplomatic channels after the ED routed them through the ministry of external affairs, the officials said.

RBI tighten norms for personal loans
RBI tighten norms for personal loans

The Reserve Bank on Thursday tightened norms for consumer credit as it asked banks and NBFCs to assign a higher risk weight for unsecured personal loans, a move aimed at making the lenders more cautious on such advances. The risk weight...

Why did Eden Gardens crowd support South Africa instead of Australia?
Why did Eden Gardens crowd support South Africa instead of Australia?

South Africa's power-packed batting unit suffered a light-out against Australia, but they found enough support from the packed Eden Gardens crowd during the second semifinal of the World Cup in Kolkata on Thursday.

ICC World Cup Semifinal PIX: Wickets fall but Australia stay on course
ICC World Cup Semifinal PIX: Wickets fall but Australia stay on course

Images from the second semifinal between Australia and South Africa in the ongoing ICC Men's ODI World Cup at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances