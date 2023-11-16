Army defuses 45 unexploded ammunition in Kargil

Army defuses 45 unexploded ammunition in KargilNovember 16, 2023 21:59
Representational image
The Army on Thursday defused 45 unexploded ordnance (UXO) in the Kargil district of the union territory of Ladakh, officials said.
Unexploded ordnance are explosive ammunition including bombs, bullets, shells, grenades, mines etc that did not explode when they were employed, and now pose a risk of detonation.
To ensure the safety of movement for all, Dhruva Sappers' bomb disposal team successfully neutralised 45 UXOs in the Kurbathang area of Kargil, working together with the civil administration and police to secure areas around Pashkun, they said.
TOP STORIES
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: New drill machine works, raises hopes
Officials said in the evening that a six-metre section of a steel pipe had been inserted into the bored passage. Another section was being welded into it. The plan is to insert 800 mm and 900 mm diameter pipes -- one after the other --...