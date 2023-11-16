RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Army builds bailey bridge to connect flood-ravaged Chungthang with rest of Sikkim
November 16, 2023  17:52
Indian Army, with assistance from the Border Roads Organisation, constructed a bailey bridge to connect flood-ravaged Chungthang with the rest of Sikkim, a defence release said on Thursday. 

Chungthang in north Sikkim was among the worst affected areas in the Himalayan state that was hit by a flash flood in Teesta River triggered by a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake on October 4. 

At least 78 people were killed in Sikkim and northern West Bengal in the deluge. 

The 200-feet bridge will now pave the way for seamless movement of vehicles and provision of relief material to the flood-affected areas, the release said. 

The bridge was inaugurated by state Minister for Roads and Bridges Samdup Lepcha in the presence of officials of the Indian Army, BRO and civil administration. -- PTI
