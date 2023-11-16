RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Air India pilot dies after showing signs of discomfort during training session
November 16, 2023  19:56
image
A senior Air India pilot died on Thursday morning after showing signs of discomfort during a training session at the Delhi airport, according to officials. 

The pilot appears to have suffered a cardiac arrest, they added. 

The officials said that Himmanil Kumar, who was in his 30s, was at a training session at the operations department of Air India at Terminal 3 of the airport. 

Suddenly, he started showing signs of discomfort and colleagues tried to assist him. 

He was taken to a hospital at the airport but passed away despite efforts to revive him, the officials said. 

Kumar, a senior commander, was undergoing conversion training whereby pilots flying narrow body aircraft are trained to operate wide-body planes. 

He started training from October 3 for transition to operating Boeing 777 aircraft from A320 aircraft, they added. 

One of the officials said the airline is extending all possible assistance to the family and that the father of the deceased was a senior commander at the airline. 

A regulatory official in the know said Kumar underwent his medicals on August 23 and was declared fit. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

U'khand tunnel rescue op may last 2-3 more days: Union minister
U'khand tunnel rescue op may last 2-3 more days: Union minister

He said he has spoken to the trapped labourers.

ICC World Cup Semifinal PIX: Australia stay on course
ICC World Cup Semifinal PIX: Australia stay on course

Images from the second semifinal between Australia and South Africa in the ongoing ICC Men's ODI World Cup at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

World Cup final: IAF's Surya Kiran team to put on air show
World Cup final: IAF's Surya Kiran team to put on air show

The Surya Kiran aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force will perform an air show ahead of the final match of the Cricket World Cup to be played in Ahmedabad on November 19, said an official on Thursday.

Key operative in Pak infiltration network killed in Uri
Key operative in Pak infiltration network killed in Uri

In a major blow to terror infrastructure and terror sympathisers in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, security forces have eliminated key launch commander Bashir Ahmad Malik in an anti-infiltration operation in the Uri sector, the army said...

Former Pakistan cricketer's shocking claim about Rohit Sharma!
Former Pakistan cricketer's shocking claim about Rohit Sharma!

Former Pakistan player and cricket expert Sikander Bakht made a shocking claim about Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's toss technique.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances