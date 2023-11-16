RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Actor-politician Suresh Gopi appears before Kerala police over woman scribe's complaint
November 16, 2023  00:46
Actor-politician Suresh Gopi appeared before the police in Kozhikode on Wednesday to record his statement in a case pertaining to a complaint filed by a woman journalist stating that he misbehaved with her during his interaction with reporters in Kozhikode last month. 

The actor was summoned by police to appear before the investigating officer at Nadakkavu police station and he arrived at around 11.45 am. 

Terming the police action as "politically motivated," senior BJP leaders in Kerala including the party's state chief K Surendran marched to the station in protest against the same. 

The BJP leaders were accompanied by hundreds of party supporters, including a large number of women, who were carrying placards in support of the actor. 

Additionally, people also gathered in large numbers outside the station since morning awaiting the arrival of the actor. 

The crowd outside the station was big, it became difficult for Gopi's vehicle to enfer the station. Surendran, speaking to reporters, said that Gopi was "targeted" when he started speaking out against the alleged "injustices and illegalities" of the ruling CPI-M in the state. 

The BJP state chief alleged that the "political hunt" of the actor began after he intervened in the multi-crore Karuvannur cooperative bank scam. 

"This is an agenda of the government and Pinarayi Vijayan. If the action is not withdrawn, protests would be held across the state," he contended. -- PTI
