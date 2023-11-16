RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


3 drones, heroin seized near Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran, Amritsar
November 16, 2023  00:17
File image
Three drones and a 500-gram packet of heroin were seized near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran and Amritsar districts, a BSF official said on Wednesday. 

Border Security Force troops carrying out an area domination exercise ahead of the border fencing on Wednesday observed some suspicious items lying in a field near the Roranwala Khurd village in Amritsar. 

During a search operation, they seized a drone and a packet of heroin, weighing 500 grams, the official said. 

In another incident, a joint operation by the BSF and the Punjab police on the outskirts of Kalash Havelian village in Tarn Taran led to the seizure of a China-made drone, the official said. 

In the third incident, BSF troops intercepted a drone on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in Tarn Taran. 

During the joint search operation with the police, the BSF troops recovered the damaged drone from a field in the district's Mianwali village, the official added. -- PTI
