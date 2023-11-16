RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


29 more Myanmarese soldiers take shelter in India
November 16, 2023  22:21
Myanmar nationals take shelter in the Zokhawthar area in Champhai district, Mizoram./ANI
At least 29 more Myanmarese soldiers crossed over to Mizoram on Thursday after their camp in the neighbouring country was overrun by an anti-junta group, a senior police officer said. 

With them, a total of 74 Myanmar military personnel had fled to Mizoram due to the recent gunfights with the People's Defence Force. 

Several of these soldiers, however, had been sent back. 

"Twenty-nine more soldiers today approached the police and Assam Rifles at Saikhumphai in Champhai district near Tiau river, which acts as the border between India and Myanmar," inspector general of police (headquarters) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte said. 

They fled their camp at Tuibual in Chin state, a few kilometres from the international border. 

An Assam Rifles official said these 29 Myanmarese soldiers are yet to be sent back to their country. 

A total of 45 soldiers, who had fled to Mizoram after the PDF overran two military bases in the neighbouring country's Chin state, were handed over to Myanmar's military government on Tuesday, an official said. 

India on Thursday called for cessation of fighting between Myanmar's military and anti-junta groups near the international border that has triggered an influx of Myanmarese people to Mizoram. -- PTI
